PBB Convention begins tomorrow, top leaders to be returned unopposed

KUCHING (June 16): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) 15th Convention, which kicks off tomorrow, is not expected to spring any surprises as there are no contests for the party’s top posts.

Themed ‘Guaranteeing the stability, prosperity and glory of Sarawak’ and held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here, it is expected to be attended by 2,420 delegates.

It will start tomorrow with the youth and women wings meetings, followed by the supreme council meeting on Saturday and Sunday. The party election is scheduled for Saturday.

Although it might be a tame affair, the convention is expected to see the establishment of a new wing specifically for members aged between 18 and 28 to promote youth empowerment in the party.

A motion to amend the party constitution to enable the formation of this new wing tentatively named ‘Gerak 1828’ will be tabled at the meeting.

The triennial PBB convention was supposed to be held in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The party instead organised four mini conventions that year in Betong, Miri, Sibu and Kuching but did not involve nominations and elections for party posts.

Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, a PBB vice president, said the no-contest for the top posts in the convention this year was not planned, but a result of the feel-good factor in the party.

“It was not planned that way. During (one of) the supreme council meetings, we opened it up (to the floor) on who wanted to contest.

“Somehow they respect the view of what was seen in the last state election, that the team which led the party to victory must be retained.

“Of course, some will say there is no democracy. Just like having contests, no contest is also democracy,” he said.

It was reported last Saturday that the president, deputy presidents, senior vice presidents and vice-presidents posts were not contested.

This means that Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Sarawak Premier, will return as president, while Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan are retained as deputy presidents.

Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof will remain one of the two senior vice presidents.

With Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong not seeking re-election for the other senior vice president’s post, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi is expected to be elected unopposed for the post.

As for the vice presidents, the line-up is expected to comprise Abdul Karim,, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Datuk Roland Sagah, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Dato Gerawat Gala, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Miro Simuh.

Miro is the new PBB Youth chief taking over from Rentap, while Fatimah retains her position as PBB Women chief.

Although the top posts are uncontested, Abdul Karim said contests were expected for the supreme council’s ordinary members posts with 22 candidates vying for 16 seats for the Bumiputera wing of the party.

There is no contest for the 14 similar posts from the Pesaka wing.

“For the Bumiputera wing, there are 22 nominations for the 16 posts, (which means) there will be a contest unless they withdraw halfway.

“For the vice president posts, there is no contest. Previously, there were contests for vice-presidents from Bumiputera. I still remember seven of us contesting,” he said.

Despite the no-contests, he said the PBB Convention would still be a lively affair with motions, debates and discussion on current issues.

“The debate on the motions will be interesting because we are going further up on state’s rights, on the Sovereign Fund, definitely there will be motions, debates and discussions on such matters.

“I wish also that the media will be able to attend the debates but the committee said it is not allowed,” he added.

He nonetheless said the topic of motions and debates showed the progression of PBB and its members.

“When the topic gets to this level, I see that we are getting much further in our outlook.

“In the past, the motions were on matters like how we are going to assist entrepreneurs in the villages to get contracts, now we are talking about carbon footprint, we are talking about sovereign fund, how to get back more rights, how to protect our territory, how to get more money from the spectrum, etc. This kind of debate to me is much more progressive,” he said.

He also said what is interesting about this PBB Convention is that it is being held not long after the state election on Dec 18 with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) winning 76 out of 82 seats at stake.

PBB made a clean sweep of the 47 seats allocated to the party.

To a question, Abdul Karim said GPS and PBB’s very good showing in the last state election did not mean Abang Johari was more popular than his predecessors.

“We don’t see it from that angle, because of different times, different elections and different issues. But we can see the one (team) led by Abang Jo this time is able to win more seats, which is never before achieved. Even he himself was surprised with the huge win.

“I still remember, one day before polling I did ask him and he did give me a number. But then the winning surpassed that number,” he said.