PBB Jepak No. 2 pulls out of Supreme Council race

BINTULU (June 16): The sole candidate from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) N67 Jepak, Pengiran Dato Daud Pengiran Putera, has decided to withdraw from contesting for the party’s Supreme Council posts.

The election for the posts will be held during the 15th PBB Convention on June 16 to 19 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The PBB Jepak deputy chairman in a Facebook post said he made this ‘difficult decision’ after considering the stability and harmony in the party, by putting the party’s interests first.

His decision not to contest was also unanimously supported by PBB Jepak chairman cum Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talip Zulpilip and all branch committee members during the branch’s emergency meeting held recently.

Daud during the meeting also emphasised on the importance of unity in the party, and called for greater consensus among PBB Jepak committee members.