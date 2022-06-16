PM: Incentive for Harimau Malaya’s Asian Cup qualification to be discussed next week

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will discuss with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) next week before deciding on the type of incentive for the Harimau Malaya squad for their success in qualifying for the Asian Cup.

The prime minister said he had not decided on whether to give the incentive directly to the players or to FAM.

Ismail Sabri noted that FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had said the team needed to play more friendly matches overseas to prepare for the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

“We have emerged among the top four in Asean. If we play with teams who are of lower quality than Malaysia, it would not bring much change (benefit) to our team.

“For sure, after this we have to play friendly matches with teams that are stronger than Malaysia,” he told a media conference after travelling on the newly launched Putrajaya Phase One MRT line from the Kampung Batu station to Sri Damansara Sentral here today.

Ismail Sabri said this when clarifying his statement yesterday that the government would consider rewarding the players and holding a celebration to mark Harimau Malaya’s feat in qualifying on merit for the Asian Cup for the first time in 42 years.

The prime minister said he was told that FAM planned to bring the team to play with Asian giants like South Korea and Japan, as well as Arab countries who are also strong in football.

“So, for that (playing overseas) they need money. I want to discuss with FAM, because we know hockey has qualified for the World Cup and also needs to be considered for the award of incentives.

“As for the type of incentive, I need to discuss with the hockey president (Malaysian Hockey Confederation’s Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal) and the FAM president,” he said.

Two days ago, the Harimau Malaya squad, coached by South Korean Kim Pan Gon, thrashed Bangladesh 4-1 in their last Group E match of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers to book their ticket to the final round.

Malaysia collected six points to finish second behind group champions Bahrain and qualify for the finals as one of the top five runners-up. – Bernama