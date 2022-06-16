PM to meet Zuraida next week before meeting Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today confirmed he will be meeting Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin next week concerning her Cabinet position after her recent political party switch from Bersatu to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

He also said he will meet Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after meeting Zuraida.

“Yesterday, she attended the Cabinet meeting as usual. As I said, her position will not change until I confirmed her resignation from the Cabinet,” he told a press conferences here.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida announced her departure from Bersatu for PBM on May 26 and was officially accepted as a member and made its president-designate on June 9.

She had offered to resign as minister, triggering a political tussle to nominate her replacement with Muhyiddin claiming that the position should go to Bersatu as part of its “quota” as a ruling party.

Ismail Sabri also joked that the next general election is getting nearer day by day, but refused to elaborate when asked to give a date.

“No prime minister has ever talked about election dates publicly. It could contribute to unstable political climate.

“All we know is that day-by-day, the election is getting nearer,” he said while smiling.

Ismail Sabri also stressed that the nation today is stable politically and that his government does not have to worry about being distracted from Malaysia’s economic recovery, which he added is a global problem.

He said the focus is now to tackle inflation. — Malay Mail