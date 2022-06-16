RapidKL rides free for 30 days from today, says PM

Thursday, June 16
Passengers disembark from a RapidKL bus outside the KLCC in Kuala Lumpur on May 4, 2020. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all public transport services under RapidKL will be free for one month starting immediately.

He said the move was to help alleviate the cost of living increases Malaysians were currently facing.

“In conjunction with the official opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase One, I am pleased to announce the provision of free services for all public transport under the operation of RapidKL, namely MRT, LRT, BRT, Monorail and RapidKL buses for one month starting today,” he said here. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

