Sabah SPM candidates excel despite pandemic

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): Sabah 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates excelled despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Education Department director Tah Nia Haji Jaman commended the teachers who successfully guided their students to achieve excellence in the examination and said that 2021 Sijil Pelajaran

Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Sabah continued to perform well with the state recording a national average grade (GPN) of 5.35.

She explained that a smaller GPN value signified better performance. In 2020, Sabah recorded a GPN of 5.34, while in 2019, the GPN for the state was 5.38.

The percentage of candidates eligible to be issued a certificate is 89.76 percent, she said.

A total of 34,438 government and government assisted schools’ candidates sat for the SPM in 2021, while only 33,454 sat for the examination in 2020, an increase of about 984 candidates. Apart from that, a total of 315 venues served as examination centres, with 9,583 staff manning them.

Tah Nia also said that a total of 16,689 candidates (48.46 percent) successfully attained at least a Grade E in all the subjects they signed up for in the year 2021; while 253 candidates garnered Grade A (A+, A and A-) in 2021.

She added that out of the 74 subjects taken by the 2021 SPM candidates in Sabah, 36 subjects attained 100 percent pass.

Among the 36 subjects are art, History and Art Management, Fine Art, computer music, aural and theory, dance, dance choreography, dance appreciation, additional science, domestic pipe work, and so on.

Tah Nia said that the performance of examination candidates in 2021 in the seven pillar subjects which consist of Bahasa Melayu, Bahasa Inggeris (English), Pendidikan Islam (Islamic Education), Science, Moral Studies, History and Mathematics, have also improved.

She was speaking at the announcement of the 2021 SPM examination results at SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu near here on Thursday.

During the event, she also recognized the district education offices of Kuala Penyu, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Tenom, Ranau, Kunak, Tuaran, Keningau, Sipitang, Tambunan, Papar and Beaufort for achieving the State Average Grade of 5.35 in 2021.

She also informed that the 10 best performing schools in the 2021 SPM examination were SM Sains Sabah Kota Kinabalu, SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu, SMK Agama Mohamad Ali Ranau, SMK Agama Tun Ahmadshah Kota Kinabalu, SM Sains Lahad Datu, SMK St Michael Penampang, SM Islamiah Tawau, SMK Agama Tun Juhar Sandakan, SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Papar and SMK Agama Kimanis Papar.

Six urban schools namely SM Islamiah Tawau, SMK Elopura Sandakan, SMK Sung Siew Sandakan, SMK Kolombong Kota Kinabalu, SMK Tawau II and SMK Agama Tun Juhar Sandakan; and five rural schools namely SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Papar, SMK St James Tenghilan Tuaran, SMK Wakuba Tawau, SMK Gum Gum Sandakan and SMK Taun Gusi Kota Belud, recorded drastic improvements in their performance, said the director.

Meanwhile, 17 schools achieved 100 percent pass in the 2021 SPM examination and they are SM Sains Sabah Kota Kinabalu, SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu, SMK Agama Tun Ahmadshah Kota Kinabalu, SM Islamiah Tawau, SMK Agama Tun Juhar Sandakan, Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah (Kota Kinabalu), SMK Agama Mohamad Ali Ranau, SM Sains Lahad Datu, SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Papar, SMK Agama Kimanis Papar, SMK Agama Keningau, SMA Al-Irsyadiah Marakau Ranau, SMK Matunggong Kudat, SMK Agama Tun Sakaran Semporna, SMK Kuala Penyu, SMK Weston Beaufort and SMK Terusan Sugut Beluran.

Tah Nia also announced five categories of excellent candidates in the 2021 SPM examination.

The best performer for the A category (12 subjects) is Ahmad Nabil Abidin from SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu with nine A+, two A’s and one A-.

The best performers for the B category (11 subjects) are Muhammad Afnan Afif Dharmawi (nine A+ and two A’s) and Rezki Rismayana Galam (eight A+, two A’s and one B) from SM Islamiah Tawau.

The best performers for the C category (10 subjects) are Koh Ye Shyn (10 A+) from SMK Tinggi Kota Kinabalu, Chin Kian Lok (10 A+) from SMK Sung Siew Sandakan, Grace Hong Jia Chian (nine A+ and one A) from SMK Lok Yuk Likas, Lainey Lee Yeong Xin (nine A+ and one A) from SMK Tinggi Kota Kinabalu, Brenna Lo Tzi Yuet (nine A+ and one A) from SMK Sung Siew Sandakan, Loong Yue Yen (nine A+ and one A) from SMK Sung Siew Sandakan, Mighis Shamim Esah (nine A+ and one A) from SMK St Patrick Tawau, Nur Atiqah Abdul Halim (nine A+ and one A) from SMK St Patrick Tawau, Allen Martin Jumin (nine A+ and one A) from SMK St Michael Penampang, Chong Yi Hong (eight A+ and two A) from SMK Chung Hwa Tenom, Brenda Chan Yi Lin (eight A+ and two A) from SMK St Dominic Lahad Datu, and Chan Yun Xin (eight A+, one A and one B+) from SMK Lok Yuk Likas.

The best performers for the D category (nine subjects) are Neo Nigel (nine A+) from SMK St John Tuaran, Noraisyah Chau Kei Mohd Hafiz Chau Abdullah (nine A+) from SMK Muhibbah Sandakan, Farhah Nadhirah Abdul Rahim (eight A+ and one A) from SM Sains Sabah Kota Kinabalu, Nur Shahira Sukor (eight A+ and one A) from SM Sains Sabah Kota Kinabalu, Muhammad Siraj Nor Aslam Mano (eight A+ and one A) from SMK Muhibbah Sandakan, Eden Wong Zhen Ye (eight A+ and one A) from SMK St Dominic Lahad Datu, and Fadhlillah Hafiz Ahmad (eigth A+ and one A) from SMK Tawau.

The best performers under the E category (special needs candidates) are Muhammad Irfan Amran (four As, four A- and one B) from SMK Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu, Chan Shueh Ying Abigail (one A+, two A, three A-) from SMK St Francis Convent Kota Kinabalu, Nursyahidatul Mohd Rais (four A, two A- and one C+) from SMK Badin Tuaran, Nur Shahiela Eddie (one A+, three A, one A-, one B+ and one C) from SMK Badin Tuaran.

Tah Nia said that a total of 211 schools were involved in the 2021 SPM examination with 60 schools located in the urban areas achieving 90 percent passes and 151 rural schools achieving a passing rate of 89.84 percent.

“This shows that the gap of percentage passes between urban and rural schools is decreasing which is 0.16 percent,” she said.

Tah Nia also explained that the 2021 SPM examination utilized the new KSSM new format whereby the examination is divided into oral test for Bahasa Melayu and English; listening test for Bahasa Melayu and English; practical test for Pure Science and Additional Science; and written tests.

She also said that the 2021 SPM examination involved two sessions whereby the first session was held from February 8, 2022 to March 29, 2022, and the second session from April 5, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

“The second session is for candidates who are impacted by Covid-19 and underwent quarantine as directed by the Health Ministry, candidates who are impacted by flood and special candidates undergoing hospital treatment,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Federal Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin.