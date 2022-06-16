Sarawak paddlers runner-up at National Champioships

KUCHING (June 16): Sarawak paddlers finished second overall at the 57th National Table Tennis Championships held at OCM Sports Arena,Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur from June 7 to 10.

The 10-member team captured one gold and four silver medals to collect 21 points, just one behind Selangor for the overall title.

For the record, Sarawak were five-time overall champions and finished second overall for 16 times prior to this year’s meet.

This year’s achievement is an improvement compared to the four silvers and two bronzes Sarawak collected in the 56th edition hosted by Melaka.

National paddler Alice Chang Li Sian delivered the solitary gold for Sarawak after she edged teammate Karen Lyne Dick 4-3 in an all-Sarawak women’s singles final.

She picked up her first silver in the women’s doubles partnering Karen after they lost 1-3 to Johor’s pair of Ho Ying and Tee Ai Xin. Her second silver was from the women’s team event when she, Karen and Joanne Chen lost 0-3 to Ho Ying, Tee Ai Xin and Tey Ka Ying of Johor.

Sarawak’s fourth silver was contributed by Christopher Isaac Goh-Kho Hian Hui and Too Ying Chuen who lost 2-3 to Danny Ng Wan Sing and Ian Tan Yi Heng of Kuala Lumpur in the men’s doubles final.

The Top 10 Rankings for the players for the championship this year was abolished by Table Tennis Association of Malaysia.

Team manager Paul Ling Kiing Tasn commended the state paddlers for their performance, saying the players and coaches had given the best.

“Our paddlers have put up a good and spirited fight especially in the women’s team competition,” he said.

He thanked Table Tennis Association of Sarawak (TTAS) advisor Michael Teo Kim Fatt, TTAS president Dato Richard Wee Liang Chiat, deputy president Datuk Yii Chi Haw, vice president Dato Wong Hee Toh for support the funding of the outing.

He also attributed the success to officials and coaches of all divisional associations in carrying out good development programmes to produce new talents.

The assistant team manager was Khor Sin Hui while the coaches were Chua Yeo Fong, Wong Jen Wei, Samson Tay Guan Seng, Yu Ming Tao and Rafi Ramadham.

Cody Ting Sih Hao, Vincent Tan Cheng Liang and Toh Tze Wei made up the rest of the men’s team while the women’s team included Crystal Tiong Hui Man and Foo Sze Hui.