Sarawak set for more income, says Premier after cabinet meeting

KUCHING (June 16): The State Cabinet has made several decisions that will bring in additional income to Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the decisions were made during a Cabinet meeting here today.

“We made a few decisions during the cabinet meeting today that I feel will give some additional income to Sarawak,” he said at the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Gawai Raya celebration at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

Abang Johari however, did not elaborate further on what these decisions were.

In his speech, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said close cooperation between state leaders and civil servants had enabled the government to identify the direction of Sarawak in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

”This is in particular to efforts to restore the state’s economic performance.

“The state civil servants under the leadership of State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion have worked very hard when Sarawak faced the Covid-19 pandemic and for this, we are truly grateful,” he said in expressing his gratitude.

He said one of the policies introduced by the government following the pandemic was the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which will “propel the state towards a more glorious era in the coming years”.

“Indirectly, we have identified several sectors that we must improve on so that this will provide returns in terms of state revenue.

“This is where the partnership between the civil service and leaders of the government can bring on board a better situation, particularly from the perspective of our economic development that will change Sarawak.

“God willing, by 2030, Sarawak will become a developed state with a high-income economy by then,” said Abang Johari.

Earlier, Jaul in his speech touched on the celebration of various festivals in Sarawak which has created an environment of cultural harmony among the state’s multi-racial communities.

“Festivals serve as platforms where we meet with one another, sit, eat and mingle together, thus enhancing our understanding, respect, tolerance and acceptance of each other.

“This is the Sarawak Family that we built,” he said.

He also said that festivals have taught the people of Sarawak to forget enmity and embrace one another “in a bond of love mixed with entertainment”.

“Festivals are occasions for us to celebrate and promote communal harmony as well as to build social relations and communications among us through our culture of holding open houses or one such as what we are celebrating today.

“This is one of the ways for us to work together to achieve the desirable results in the state’s civil service,” said Jaul.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.