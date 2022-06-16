Sarawak’s population rises to over 2.56 mln in 2020

KUCHING (June 16): The total population in Sarawak increased to 2,560,600 in 2020, up from 2,471,140 in 2010, according to Sarawak Facts and Figures 2021.

Compiled by the Economic Planning Unit under the Premier’s Department, the latest data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, showed significant population drops in Marudi – 24,300 in 2020, compared to 64,018 in 2010, and Miri – 274,100 in 2020, from 300,543 in 2010.

Other districts that also saw drops in total population were Betong (a drop of 15,231 from 62,131 in 2010), Saratok (a drop of 15,094 from 46,094 in 2010), Serian (a drop of 12,499 from 91,599 in 2010), Kapit (a drop of 10,353 from 56,053 in 2010), Daro (a drop of 6,571 from 30,671 in 2010), and Bintulu (a drop of 1,146 from 189,146 in 2010).

Among the districts that recorded significant population increases were Kuching – from 617,887 in 2010 to 691,300 in 2020; Sibu – from 247,995 in 2010 to 278,400 in 2020; and Samarahan – from 91,599 to 79,100 in 2020.

Of the total population recorded in 2020 in Sarawak, 123,000 were non-Malaysians.

The Iban community remained the largest ethnic group at 723,400, followed by the Chinese (619,900), Malay (607,800), Bidayuh (197,000), other Bumiputera (141,300), Melanau (133,400), and Indian + others (14,800).

As expected, Kuching topped the population table at 691,300, followed by Sibu (278,400), Miri (274,000), Bintulu (188,000), Samarahan (100,100), Serian (79,100), Sri Aman (76,300), Sarikei (65,500), Bau (61,000), and Limbang (55,000).