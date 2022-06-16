Sarawak’s SPM top scorer plans to pursue medicine

KUCHING (June 16): Top student Hong Yong Kai scored the only 11A+ for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 in Sarawak.

The student from SMK Green Road here plans to follow in the footsteps of his eldest brother by pursuing medical study locally.

“I did not expect to get 11A+ because the SPM examination was quite hard. I struggled, discussed and worked together with friends and classmates,” he said when met at the state education department auditorium today.

He was accompanied by his mother Huang Shue Lim.

Hong said his secret to success was to have a timetable and adhere to it strictly as he had taken additional subjects.

“I would like to thank my family for moral and emotional support as well as my teachers,” he added.

Fellow SMK Green Road student Ian Jong Kai Yi, who scored 10A+, plans to take up software engineering. The avid gamer said software engineering is his calling, and he will be the first in his family to pursue this course of study.

“For SPM, I reduced my gaming time and tried to study at least one-to-two hours each night and managed to pull through. I expected only 7 or 8A+. I was really worried about Add-Math and Accounting which were extremely hard.

“I thought I had botched them,” shared the youngest of three siblings who plans to apply for a scholarship to Harvard University. His older brother and sister are studying in local universities.

Another student who scored 10A+, Tan Chia Sin from SMK Batu Lintang, said her hard work and determination has paid off.

Tan found the examination “quite difficult” as the classes were all online and it was hard to keep up, especially science subjects.

“I disciplined myself, listened to tutorials, did homework and sourced YouTube for videos on difficult subjects and contacted teachers for assistance. My teachers were very helpful but I did not expect to score such good results.

“I’m very surprised and happy to make my parents proud. I plan to do Foundation studies and take up medicine later,” she stated.