Shops running out of bottled water as Mirians cope with water cut

MIRI (June 16): Many shops here are out of bottled drinking water as Mirians rush to stock up following the unexpected water supply interruption this morning.

Some of the shops visited said large bottles of drinking water sold out as soon as they opened for business.

However, they assured customers new supplies would arrive this afternoon, but as many are still in panic buying mode, it is uncertain how long the stock would last in shops and supermarkets.

Residents in most parts of Miri were left without clean water again this morning after the supply was cut off around 5am to allow for repairs on a water main at Mile 7.

On June 9, the same water main burst and it took about 20 hours to repair before supply could resume again.

Today the 1,100mm diameter water main began leaking again around 2.30am and had to be shut down.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin told the media he had requested the Miri Resident’s Office work with Laku Management Sdn Bhd to assist those affected.

“I have requested Miri Resident to coordinate with Laku and help to get all relevant agencies to help with their water tankers to deliver water to all the areas affected by water supply disruption starting today, also to work with Laku to set up water collection centres,” he said.

Locations for water tanker collection points are Loji Lambir, Miri Central Bypass, Permyjaya Commercial Centre (in front of Permymall), Desa Pujut 2 in Permyjaya, as well as Senadin/Lutong.