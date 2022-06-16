SMA inks MoUs on strengthening Sarawak’s digital economy agenda

KUCHING (June 16): Sarawak aims to have 10,000 certified technologists (TS) by 2025, said Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

He said Sarawak needs a large TS-certified workforce in order to attract more inventors to help the state’s economy flourish in order to achieve developed status by 2030.

“We want to be the first to achieve the biggest number of technologists (TS), which is about 10,000 in the next three years. This will support the government’s effort to promote investment in Sarawak.

“When investors come to Sarawak, they will need certified talents and that’s what we are doing,” he said after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SMA and Association of Professional Technician and Technologist Kuching (APTT) at SMA’s office here yesterday.

Two other MoUs were signed virtually, between SMA and Startup Malaysia; and between SMA and Petrosains.

Zaidi said as such, it was crucial for graduates and skilled workers to join professional bodies such as the Malaysian Board of Technologists (MBOT) to provide competent manpower to assist Sarawak in its digital economy agenda.

He added that graduates and skilled workers need to join MBOT as members so that they could become certified technicians and technologists and be able to use the ‘TS’ initial.

“It is significant for us to have as many technologists and technicians registered and endorsed by MBOT (in order) for us to achieve developed State by 2030.”

Zaidi added that APTT has been assisting its members to obtain the TS qualification from MBOT.

APTT members consist of graduates from various fields such as electrical and electronic engineering; medical and health; biomedical; and building and construction.

Meanwhile, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, who witnessed the signing of the MoUs, commented that these MoUs will help Sarawak to jumpstart its digital economy agenda.

“Through the three MoUs, they will help us to prepare our talent and bring it to the next level by not just getting our graduates to get their degrees, but also in order that their degrees to be recognised by the Act of Parliament 768 as certified talent,” she said.

She stressed that the MoUs would jumpstart and support Sarawak’s digital economy agenda.

“We are not taking any baby steps (anymore) but instead taking all necessary steps to further strengthen our digital economy agenda for Sarawak to achieve developed status by 2030.”

Sabariah added that the state wants its people to embrace digital economy as it was crucial in order for Sarawak to progress further.

“We want to make sure that all our communities are being developed and upskilled,” she emphasised.