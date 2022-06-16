SPM 2021: 596 in Sarawak achieve at least A- in all subjects

KUCHING (June 16): A total of 596 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 students in Sarawak recorded at least an A- in all subjects taken.

State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said Sarawak also produced 12 straight-A+ students, one who achieved 11A+, six who managed 10A+, and five candidates with 9A+.

For special needs candidates, five achieved excellent results – Christabelle Lim Xin Rou (SMK St Joseph, Miri) – 8A+ and 2A; Danny Yong Zhi Lik (SMK Chung Hua Sibu) – 5A+, 2A, and 1A-; Jovian Jeli Duncan (SMK Methodist Sibu) – 1A+, 4A, 2A-, and 1B+; Fairulnizam Abdul Rahman (SMK Tunku Abdul Rahman Kuching) – 6A, 2B+, and 1C+; and Shallzuandy Abdul Wahab Abdullah (SMK Semop, Daro) – 1A, 4A-, 1B+, and 1D.

“The state recorded a State Average Grade (GPN) of 5.17, while the pass rate or those eligible to receive SPM certificate was at 88.29 per cent, or 29,166 candidates who passed at least Bahasa Melayu and History subjects.

“A total of 17 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate,” he said when announcing SPM results today.

For SPM 2021, candidates took 78 subjects, of which 42 subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, 27 subjects had a 90 to 99.9 per cent pass rate, while six subjects recorded an 80 to 89.9 per cent pass rate, he said.

“For the schools performance based on school average grade (GPS), three schools were in the excellent category with GPS of 0.00 to 2.25 (1.59 per cent), 30 schools in the good category with GPS of 2.26 to 4.50 (15.87 per cent), 153 schools in the satisfactory category with GPS of 4.51 to 6.75 (80.95 per cent), while three schools were in the potential category with GPS of 6.76 to 9.00 (1.59 per cent),” he said.

Among the top schools were SM Sains Kuching Utara, SM Sains Kuching, SM Sains Miri, SMK St Elizabeth, Kolej Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Abdillah, Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak, SMK Sacred Heart, SMK Agama Miri, Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Hj Bujang, SMK St Anthony, SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi, SMK Kubong, SMK Tiong Hin, SMK Agama Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab, SMK Tung Hua, SMK Methodist, SMK Tinggi Sarikei, and SMK Sungai Tapang.

A total of 36,385 students in Sarawak registered for the examination – 34,142 were national secondary school candidates (93.83 per cent), 937 from private schools, 316 candidates from other agencies, 26 from religious secondary schools, and 964 private candidates.