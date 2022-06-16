Sustainable Brands KL 22 to focus on building back better

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): The highly anticipated Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur Conference 2022 (SB’22KL) will be held this June 21 and 22, drawing top sustainability experts who will share their experience, amid renewed global interests in the subject.

The theme for this year’s Conference is “Build Back Better – Learning from our past in designing a more sustainable future”.

The event will be held virtually for the second consecutive year and offers a fascinating insight into the importance of sustainability in modern business practices, exploring social, environmental and financial considerations.

SB’22KL brings together thought leaders from some of the world’s largest brands, most influential NGOs, policymakers and social enterprises to share innovations, learnings and next practices with the community in Malaysia. This year, the event is held against the backdrop of economic optimism following a prolonged Covid-induced slump.

“The recent pandemic has exposed deep fault lines in our global societies. As we return to ‘normalcy’, it is critical to slow down and connect the dots again. We need to relearn from the stories that have shaped our current reality, in order to write a better story of our future.

“This is why the theme for SB’22KL centres around the need to draw on all the wisdom that we can glean from our past, to remind ourselves what we have learned from both the successes and failures of history,” said Sharmini Nagulan who is conference convenor and managing director of Acacia Blue, the country partner for Sustainable Brands.

The Conference will start off with welcoming remarks by KoAnn Vikoran Skrzyniarz, the founder and chief executive officer of Sustainable Brands Worldwide and Gerald Miranda, Chairman of Acacia Blue Sdn Bhd.

The broad topics covered in the Conference range from the role of brand and marketing in sustainability, building purposeful businesses, systems thinking and design, as well as biodiversity and nature-based solutions in building back better.

Additionally, leading companies such as Unilever and Tony’s Chocolonely will also be sharing their best practices in sustainability.

Among the highlights on Day One include a talk on The Drive to Net Positive by Andrew Winston (who is co-author of the best-selling book “Net Positive”) and “Planetary Health: Towards A New Development Paradigm” by Tan Sri Jemilah Mahmood who is Executive Director and Professor for Sunway Centre for Planetary Health.

On Day Two, a panel discussion on “The Purpose of Business” will be moderated by Kate Byrne, the Chief Impact Officer, PopVenture and participated by key representatives from top Malaysian companies.

An annual event since 2015, Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur is held under the auspices of Sustainable Brands Worldwide Conference, the largest global community of purpose-driven innovators working to help shift the world to be more sustainable.

Participants can access a repository of knowledge for their companies to stay ahead in their industries with the most up-to-date research, trends, case studies, and insights straight from the experts themselves.

They could also collaborate with new partners and gain new perspectives to turn their ideas into successful tangible solutions, while expanding their network with business and thought leaders.

In the past, 75 per cent of the attendees were influential decision-makers.

There will be a stellar cast of international speakers as well as some reputable local speakers and more information on SB’22KL including the full list of speakers can be found at https://sustainablebrandskl.com/

Tickets are still available on the same website and are claimable against companies’ Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDC) contributions.