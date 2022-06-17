3,261 doctors in S’wak in 2020 down from 4,194 in 2019

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak saw a significant drop of 933 doctors in 2020, compared to 2019, according to the Sarawak Facts and Figures 2021, quoting the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The data, compiled by the Economic Planning Unit under the Premier’s Department, said there were only 3,261 doctors in 2020, but the number stood at 4,194 in 2019.

The number of doctors in Sarawak was 4,109 in 2018, 3,475 in 2017, and 3,262 in 2016.

Despite so, the number of nurses in Sarawak recorded a comfortable increase of 563 in 2020.

There were 6,221 nurses in Sarawak in 2020, up from 5,658 in the previous year.

The number of nurses in Sarawak dropped to 5,569 in 2018, but increased to 5,637 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was the same as that in 2018.

As for dentists, the number has been on the rise since 2016.

Sarawak had 419 dentists in 2016, 458 in 2017, 466 in 2018, 524 in 2019, and 586 in 2020.

Also seeing an increase was the number of hospital beds from 4,597 in 2016 to 4,896 in 2020.

The number of beds in Sarawak in 2017 was 4,637, 4,699 beds in 2018, and 4,818 beds in 2019.

Despite such increase, the number of hospitals in Sarawak remains at 23 in the 2016-2020 period.

The number of health clinics, rural clinics, maternal and child health clinics, mobile clinics, dental clinics and 1Malaysia clinics stood at 567 in 2019 and 2020.

There were 570 such healthcare facilities across Sarawak in 2018, 573 in 2017 and 562 in 2016.

It is noted that the data has included Sentosa Hospital, Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital and Sarawak Heart Centre.