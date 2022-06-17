76 homeless after fire destroys 10 houses in Petagas

PUTATAN (June 17): Seventy-six villagers from 17 families were made homeless when ten houses at Kampung Contoh in Petagas here were destroyed in a fire on Thursday night.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim, when met at the scene, said no casualty was reported as the fire victims managed to escape on time in the 9.20pm incident.

Mohd Haris said police and the fire and rescue personnel from Penampang rushed to the location to control the situation and to put out the fire.

He said some of the fire victims were placed at the Petagas community hall while others are staying with their relatives.

Mohd Haris added that authorities will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Penampang fire and rescue station chief Zeno Tinggalan said they received a distress call at 9.21pm and teams were immediately deployed to the location.

Zeno said they managed to control the blaze by 10.30pm before ending their operation a couple of hours later.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation, said Zeno.