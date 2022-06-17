Analysts: Use of social media ‘influencers’ by political parties can woo younger generation

KUCHING (June 17): Engaging popular social media influencers could increase the visibility of a political party to a wider audience, particularly to the younger generation, say two political analysts.

Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, who is a research fellow at Universiti Malaya’s (UM) Centre for Democracy and Elections, said the use of social media influencers has become more important in this current era.

“A political party or their leaders who want to have wider publicity for their party engage social media influencers as the latter tends to have thousands or even millions of followers in the online sphere,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said such publicity strategy was already being embarked on by political parties and it was expected to be further employed with the 15th General Election possibly being called this year.

“The strategy could attract audiences who are not the usual supporters of the party to gain political points. Party members are also seemingly more passionate and excited to strengthen the trust of the public towards their party when engaging with social media influencers.

“Through popular influencers, voters could get to know a political party and the thinking of the party can also be promoted via the reach of the influencers,” said Awang Azman.

Most recently, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hosted Singaporean comedian-turned-social media influencer Wang Lei on his social media platforms to promote Sarawak’s food and heritage.

Professor James Chin, an expert in Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia told The Borneo Post he was not surprised that Dr Sim had engaged popular social media influencers to increase his reach in the online sphere.

“It is my understanding that SUPP had hired an outside firm to handle its multimedia and social media from as early as 2016 when Dr Sim took over SUPP,” he said.

However, Chin said he was rather surprised that Dr Sim, who is Sarawak Deputy Premier, had decided to engage a Singapore-based social media influencer rather than local Sarawak-based influencers.

On whether engaging with popular social media influencers would add value to the party, the academician said it was still too early to tell.

“Yes, it would add value in the sense that SUPP will have a far greater reach in terms of the young people who constantly watch TikTok and Instagram (content) but they don’t really do anything to the existing SUPP members.”

Chin said most of SUPP’s hardcore supporters are from the older generation and felt that Dr Sim was now trying to reach out to a new generation of potential party supporters.

However, he cautioned that there were downsides in engaging social media to increase the visibility of a party, as even the most innocent postings could succumb to the ‘outrage’ industry.

“Sometimes, the most innocent postings, if you are not careful and use the wrong words, it will ‘blow up’ in the online world.”