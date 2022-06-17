Azmin reiterates his commitment to Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today reasserted his commitment to Bersatu, amid rumours that he would be following his former colleague Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in quitting the party.

In a statement, the Bersatu supreme council member described that the ideals and principles of the party and his own are the same, and would continue to work with other party members to build a clean, transparent and would put the people first.

“I want to assert that the idealism and principles of Bersatu’s struggle is who I am.

“We will continue to work together with every member of Bersatu to put in a place a government that is clean, transparent, committed to the principles of good governance and the fight for social justice for the common prosperity of all,” he said.

Azmin — who is also the Senior Minister of Trade and Industry — played an instrumental role in what is infamously known as the Sheraton Move, when he and several other PKR MPs, including Zuraida, left the party to join Bersatu.

However, things in the Bersatu camp have come into rough waters, with the recent resignation of Zuraida — who was also a Bersatu supreme council member — on May 26 to join the fledgling party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

On June 14, Muhyiddin came out strongly denying that Azmin and Datuk Rashid Hasnon are planning to leave the party in the wake of Zuraida’s departure.

He rubbished the rumours, saying that he has regular chats with Azmin about the party and its future. — Malay Mail