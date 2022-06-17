Bonnie wins gold in the Asia Oceania World Cup Para Powerlifting Championships

KUCHING (June 17): National para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Justin savoured another international success after winning gold in the the Asia Oceania World Cup Para Powerlifting Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea today.

The 23-year old who hails from Kampung Baru Mawang, Serian bagged the gold medal in the men’s 72kg after lifting a total of 625kg to beat Peng Hu of China who lifted 583kg and Yashinbek Oltiev of Uzbekistan who managed 520kg.

His best lift was 213kg.

The event showcased 231 athletes from 33 countries across six days of competition from June 15 to 23.

Bonnie created history when he became the first Malaysian and Sarawakian to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 after he lifted a record 228kg in the men’s 72kg.

He also won gold medals at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan in 2019 and in Tbilisi, Georgia in 2021. Nicknamed the “Badang”, Bonnie was listed among the top male performers in 2021 by the International Paralympic Committee.

Last year, Bonnie captured two golds at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup series in Dubai and Bangkok and he won the silver at the Jakarta Asian Para Games in 2018.