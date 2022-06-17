Close shave at Kuching airport as car jumps kerb, stops outside arrival hall

KUCHING (June 17): Passengers and visitors at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) were lucky to have avoided any possible mishaps when a male driver of a car ran over the parking kerb and came to a halt right outside the airport’s arrival hall here yesterday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness who works at the airport, the driver of the car was picking up a passenger when his car suddenly jerked forward, most probably due to him stepping on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

He said that it was fortunate that there were not many people outside the arrival hall when the incident happened.

He added the driver was unhurt but appeared shaken when exiting the vehicle.