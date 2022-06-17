Closure of Miri Airport Road tomorrow

MIRI (June 17): The road from Miri Airport to Miri town intersection will be closed to traffic starting from 5am tomorrow (June 18) until 7am Sunday.

According to a press statement from the Public Works Department (JKR), Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit will be carrying out upgrading works.

Traffic will be diverted to the opposite lane and motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow road signs and instruction from personnel on duty at the location.

“Any inconvenience is greatly regretted and the cooperation of all parties is appreciated,” added the statement.

For more information, contact Nelson Nyegang at 019-8923156.