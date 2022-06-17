Lawas Hospital to investigate former border scout’s case

LAWAS (June 17): The Lawas Hospital will investigate the claims of former border scout Tabed Raru who was allegedly denied an ambulance service from here to Limbang Hospital for medical treatment due to his citizenship status.

Lawas Hospital director Dr Ahmad Helmi Hamdan assured that the hospital would never deny its patients any medical services including ambulance transfer.

He also clarified that all medical personnel, including patients, would need to comply with Immigration requirements both in Malaysia and Brunei.

“We do not want our staff and patients to be stranded between the borders for not fulfilling immigration requirements such as passports or other related documents,” he said.

Tabed, 78 claimed that he was told by a doctor attending to him in Lawas Hospital that he could not get an ambulance transfer to go to Limbang Hospital because of his citizenship status.

The Long Tuma resident requires imaging tests at the Limbang Hospital due to kidney stones.

He also claimed that the doctor had advised him to settle the matter with the National Registration Department (JPN), or he can choose to travel on his own, but he would have to bear the cost himself.