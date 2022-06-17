Lee: At least two more days of dry taps in Miri after latest dislocation

MIRI (June 17): The people here will be facing at least two more days of dry taps as the just connected water mains at Mile 7 Miri-Bintulu road dislocated again this evening, before water supply could be resumed throughout the city.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he was informed of the matter by Laku Management Sdn Bhd.

“Very unfortunate and sad. After heavy rain this afternoon, all of the effort is wasted. The water mains connections have to be redone all over again which may take one more day,” he said.

He added that efforts were being made to ensure water is delivered to all affected areas.

“There will be six extra water tankers from the Rural Water Supply Department coming from Sibu, Bintulu and Mukah to help us here.

“The most important thing now is to ensure those affected can have water from these tankers or from any of the water collection points,” he said.

He added that with the extra tankers, there were now18 tankers used to send water to those in need.

“Apart from the 18 tankers, the private sector is also contributing a few,” he added.

Mirians woke up to dry taps Thursday, after the 1100mm diameter water mains at Mile 7, Miri-Bintulu road, which was repaired on June 10, leaked again around 2.30am.

Water supply to most parts of the city has been cut off since 5am (Thursday) to allow repair works to be carried out.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by Laku at 5.15pm today said repair works were in progress but the heavy downpour which started at 2.45pm had somewhat interrupted the works.

“The estimated repair time therefore is extended to midnight Sunday, depending on weather conditions,” it said.