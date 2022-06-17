Man fined RM700 for failing to show MyKad in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (June 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM700 in default one month in jail for failing to produce his identification card.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohammad Arbi Sufian, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge read to him by a court interpreter.

He was charged under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Regulations 1990, which carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Mohammad Arbi committed the offence on Tuesday (June 14) around 3.15pm along the five-footway of an empty building near Jalan Tapang in Kota Sentosa.

Based on the brief facts of case, the police had approached him for a check and he failed to produce his MyKad when asked to do so.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.