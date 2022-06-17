Man jumps down from KK building during immigration raid

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): A man jumped down from a two-storey building to escape from Immigration officers who raided two entertainment outlets in the state capital on Wednesday.

The man, believed to be an illegal immigrant, was nabbed by immigration officers who were waiting for him outside the premises.

Sabah Immigration Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said 11 illegal immigrants were detained during the 11.30pm raid at two entertainment outlets in the state capital.

Among those held were an Indonesian man, four Filipino men and six Filipino women, aged between 22 to 36.

She said the suspects, comprised of customers and workers, will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Sharifah said the purpose of the operation was to flush out illegal immigrants who are still staying in the country illegally.