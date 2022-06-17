Man nabbed at Bau eatery in connection with gambling top-ups

KUCHING (June 17): Police arrested a 31-year-old man at a Jalan Jambusan eatery in Bau yesterday for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups.

In a statement today, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said during the arrest around 5.50pm, police also seized a smartphone and SIM card from the suspect.

“A background check on the suspect revealed that he does not have any past criminal record,” said Poge.

He added that the suspect is from a village at Jalan Sultan Tengah here.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000, or up to three years in jail upon convictions.