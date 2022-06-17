Nanta: Many chicken farms closed due to rising operating cost

KUCHING (June 17): Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said a few chicken farms have closed down due to rising operating costs.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said Malaysia was able to achieve self-sufficiency for chicken at the moment, but if it could not be maintained and to rely on import, the price of chickens might go up.

Nanta said not only has the country been able to achieve self-sufficiency in terms of supply of chicken, but it has also exported some chickens.

He said the industry would not be able to grow and prosper if the government kept on capping the price of chicken.

He thus called for understanding from consumers if the prices of chicken and eggs go up after June 30 when the ceiling price policy ends.

He said these when met by reporters after the opening of the PBB Youth and Women Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

According to Nanta, the policy of setting the ceiling price of chicken and eggs started last Christmas.

He said there was no way for the government to fix the maximum price perpetually because the costs of almost everything globally kept on rising.

He said the current policy of banning export of chicken was just a temporary measure to ensure constant supply of chicken in Malaysia.

“Once the supply is stabilised, the export ban will be lifted,” he said.

On the potential price hike of chicken and eggs next month, Nanta hoped that consumers would understand that poultry breeders were also facing rising operating costs.

He, however, warned traders against hiking the prices of chicken and eggs unreasonably.

He said they should not resort to profiteering lest they face action from the ministry.

Nanta said his ministry had gained an understanding from industry players who said there would be changes in the prices of chicken and eggs after the end of this month.