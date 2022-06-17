Number of students, teachers in S’wak dropping since 2017

KUCHING (June 17): The number of students and teachers in Sarawak has seen a drop since 2017 although the number of schools has been on the rise, according to Sarawak Facts and Figures 2021.

Compiled by the Economic Planning Unit under the Premier’s Department, the data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia showed that Sarawak had 41,217 teachers, 480,983 students and 1,490 schools in 2020.

There were 43,178 teachers, 486,701 students and 1,484 schools in Sarawak in 2017.

The number of teachers and students in the state was reduced to 42,926 and 484,233 respectively in 2018, and dropped further to 42,258 and 481,199 respectively in 2019.

Out of the 1,490 schools in 2020, 1,272 are primary schools, 211 secondary schools, six vocational schools and one technical secondary school.

Out of the 41,217 teachers in 2020, 25,365 taught in primary schools, 15,129 in secondary school, 676 in vocational schools and 47 in technical secondary school.

Out of the 480,983 students in 2020, 272,935 of them were in primary schools, 203,862 in secondary schools, 3,648 in vocational schools and 538 in technical secondary school.

As of Oct 31, 2020, Sarawak had 1,020 dilapidated schools divided into three categories, namely Scale 7, Scale 6 and Scale 5.

Fifty-six were categorised as Scale 7 – declared not safe by Public Works Department , 569 in Scale 6 – declared not safe by the State Education Department or Divisional Education Office.

The remaining 395 schools were categorised as Scale 5 – not safe based on perception.

This data was sourced from the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research.