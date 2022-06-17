Over 100 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): Sabah reported over a hundred new Covid-19 cases on Friday, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said.

The state recorded 115 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 373,212.

“There is an increasing trend in some districts, including those that did not record any infections previously.

“Putatan which did not record any infection yesterday recorded 12 new cases today. Similarly, in Tenom, Tambunan, Tawau, Kota Marudu and Lahad Datu, they are excluded from the ‘zero-infection’ area despite the marginal number of new cases.

“Tuaran with only one case yesterday recorded eight new cases today. Beaufort also went up six cases from the previous two cases to eight on June 17,” he said in a statement.

Kota Kinabalu with 41 new cases dropped 11 cases from yesterday’s number, while Penampang also recorded a lower number with 12 cases.

There were 12 districts recording at least one new infection and this reduced the number of ‘zero-infection’ districts from 15 districts yesterday to only 12 districts today.

A total of 112 out of 115 cases today are in Category 1 and Category 2, while there is one case each in Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5,” he added.