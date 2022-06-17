PBB Bawang Assan chief: Sexy dance controversy by people trying to gain political mileage

SIBU (June 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan chairman Romeo Christopher Tegong believed that the sexy dance controversy during a Gawai gathering here recently had been instigated by some people trying to gain political mileage by intentionally harping on unnecessary matters that could cause confusion to the people.

He said the viraled video of the women performing suggestive dances was a stage performance slotted in by the organiser, and the proper ‘miring’ ceremony had been done earlier properly according to customs and traditions.

“They (organisers) should be given fair recognition for their effort to organise such a colourful event.

“And to the organiser, whatever comments they get from netizens, take that positively for them to be a good leader,” he said.

He was commenting on the Gawai Dayak celebration last Saturday co-organised by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Central Zone at a hotel here.

The guests-of-honour were PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“The stage performance, which also included singing, poco-poco dancing and others, were slotted in by the organiser to spruce up the jovial mood,” he said.