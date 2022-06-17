PBB to set up Pergerakan Belia to engage youths aged 18-28

KUCHING (June 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will be setting up a youth movement called Pergerakan Belia to engage students in schools and higher learning institutions.

PBB secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the movement, to be set up under the Youth Wing, was aimed at attracting youths aged 18 to 28 to participate in the party’s programmes, after the voting age had been lowered to 18 (Undi18).

He told reporters this after officiating at the PBB Youth and Women Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Nanta, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said although PBB aims to attract these youths to join the party’s programmes, it would have to be careful in doing so as not to distract them from their studies.

He said Pergerakan Belia would serve as a platform to give these youths opportunities to be in PBB in hopes that they would carry on to join the party’s Youth and Women wings later.

“We have certain programmes and strategies on how to get them involved in Pergerakan Belia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nanta was pleased to note that there was no contest for the PBB Youth and Women chief posts during this convention.

He said this marked the second time of no challenge posed during the wings’ elections.

Asked whether this will be a tradition of PBB, Nanta said this reflects the party’s unity and delegates’ trust in the party’s leadership.

Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah continues to lead the PBB Women Wing, while Miro Simuh succeeded Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu as the next PBB Youth chief.