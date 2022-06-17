Pick more women candidates for elections, says PBB Women chief

KUCHING (June 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women Wing wants more women leaders to be picked as the party’s candidates in the next elections, be it state or general polls.

PBB Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said they also want to see more women leaders be appointed as community leaders, community chiefs, councillors and other decision-making level posts in the public sector of Sarawak.

She said in the last state election there were only four women candidates out of 82, and also only four women candidates out of 31 in the 2018 General Election.

Fatimah, who is also Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, was speaking during the PBB Youth and Women Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

She said the PBB Women Wing needs to stay more relevant in the state’s development agenda.

Towards this end, she said the Wing had proposed amendments to the party’s Constitution to offer greater opportunities for women leaders to thrive.

One of the proposed amendments is on Article 14, she said, that calls for not less than five members of the Supreme Council to be from the Women exco.

She said the five should not include the Women chief, which is automatically the vice president of the Supreme Council.

“Another proposal seeks to amend Article 23 of the party’s Constitution to enhance Women Wing’s involvement in politics, leadership, economy, education, health, digital, culture and social,” she added.