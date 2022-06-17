PBB’s first Bidayuh Youth chief acknowledges shouldering big responsibility

KUCHING (June 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth’s new chief Miro Simuh acknowledged the post came with heavy responsibilities.

Miro, who is the party’s first Bidayuh Youth chief, replaces Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Their predecessors were Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof and Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“I must thank our leaders for choosing me (as the next PBB Youth chief). This post carries a heavy responsibility and I need to show that I’m on par with the rest (of the previous Youth chiefs) or better than them,” he told reporters today.

The Serembu assemblyman said he must ensure PBB Youth remained strong in political leadership.

According to him, the Youth wing has always adopted an inclusive approach.

He said PBB Youth would now focus on the parliamentary election to ensure Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wins big.

“PBB Youth also serves as an important platform to groom and produce capable young leaders,” he said, adding PBB Youth currently has nine elected representatives in the State Legislative Assembly and Dewan Rakyat.

They are Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Ibrahim, Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Rentap – who is Layar assemblyman, and Miro himself.