PBDSB: Sexy dance at Gawai do disrespectful towards Dayaks

SIBU (June 17): The recent controversial sexy dance during a Gawai event here demonstrated a lack of respect towards the Dayak community and its sensitivities, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

Information chief Andrew Bugie Ipang said PBDSB wants Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak to speak up on the matter and called on organisers to issue an apology to all Dayaks in the local newspaper.

“Gawai Dayak is an opportunity to showcase Dayak heritage and the performance by half naked scantily dressed cowgirls is not one of them.

“This kind of show should not be performed as part of the Gawai entertainment for the night and it shows a lack of respect and sensitivities for Dayaks.

“Needless to say, Dayaks feel insulted by such displays which are fit only for pubs and nightclubs,” he said in a press statement.

According to him, Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak should not remain silent to ensure this type of incident will not happen again.

He said PBDSB also called on headmen’s associations and Dayak community leaders to defend the sanctity of Gawai Dayak.

He claimed the performance has led to a negative perception of the festival among the public.

“PBDS would like to ask whether (Dudong assemblyman) YB Tiong (King Sing) would organise a similar show during a dinner celebrating Hari Raya or Chinese New Year?

“This would definitely create an uproar amongst Muslims and Chinese,” he added.