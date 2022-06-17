Petra Jaya man charged with possessing stolen goods out on RM3,000 bail

KUCHING (June 17): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday released a man charged with possession of stolen items on RM3,000 court bail.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the accused was arrested around 9.40am on Sunday (June 12) at the carpark of a shopping mall in Petra Jaya.

“The accused is believed to be involved in a housebreaking case that was reported in Rampangi on June 11,” he said.

During the arrest, police seized a helmet and handphone from the accused.

“A background check on the suspect also revealed that he has eight previous criminal records,” Ahsmon added.