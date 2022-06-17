PM announces RM1 mln allocation for setting up of legal services to underprivileged family

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an allocation of RM1 million for the setting up of the Tan Sri Ahmad Ibrahim Foundation which will provide legal services to members of the Malaysian Family who are unable to afford legal representation.

The prime minister said the foundation would take after the name of a highly respected legal figure and would be set up under the Universiti Malaya (UM) Law Faculty Alumni Association (PARFUM) in appreciation of his deeds and contributions.

He said PARFUM had initially wanted to set up a legal aid clinic for its members to practice law by providing pro bono legal services.

“I fully support the proposal as it is clearly in line with my mission and the government’s aspiration to always help members of the Malaysian Family who may require legal assistance,” he said at the Golden Jubilee celebration of UM Faculty of Law here today. – Bernama