PM: Malaysia, Turkiye to strengthen cooperation through technology

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Malaysia and Turkiye will continue to strengthen cooperation through the sharing of technology, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said the matter was one of the issues discussed during a courtesy call received from Turkish Ambassador Merve Safa Kavakcı, along with representatives of the country’s two defence industry giants yesterday.

He said Malaysia will explore technology partnership cooperation opportunities with companies from Turkiye.

“Makina Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu (MKE), represented by CEO Servet Akkaynak and Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI), represented by CEO Temel Kotil, invited me to visit their factories in Turkiye.

“They are interested in exploring technology sharing opportunities, especially in the field of defence assets and aerospace. Insya Allah, we will further strengthen Malaysia-Turkiye cooperation,” according to the Facebook post. — Bernama