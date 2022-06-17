Rainforest World Music Festival kick-starts its 25th edition today

KUCHING (June 17): The long-awaited three-day Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2022 kicked off its 25th edition today at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

With the first day of the event marking the transition of a hybrid between physical and virtual festival, attendees from different walks of life and country continued to flood the venue to spectate the return of the festival.

The internationally acclaimed event began with a series of workshops, arts and crafts exhibitions, and live shows in selected venues within the village, namely at the Dewan Lagenda, Open Lawn/ Stage, and the Theatre Stage.

Albeit the heavy afternoon downpour, the festival continued to instill the very spirit of Rainforest, rain or shine.

The afternoon session concluded with a group sape performance by Persatuan Anak Seni Sape’ Kuching (Pusak) at the Open Stage.

This made way for the musical concert of the night by acts from the United States of America, China, Vietnam, Australia and many more at the main stage.

The first night of the RWMF 2022 main concert.

Homegrown heroes like Alena Murang, Nikita Sama, and Mathew Ngau Jau alongside Salomon Gau will also be gracing the night with a performance of their own.

The first day of the music festival will end with a performance by the Chinese 24 Drums, Yi Sing Opera Troupe, and Madih who also hails from the land of the hornbill before midnight.

Festival attendees may look forward to be continually exposed to the culturally packed programmes conducted by talents from Sarawak over the course of the three-day festival.