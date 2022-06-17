Rentap proposes RM300 assistance for each S’wakian youths to acquire driving licence to encourage entrepreneurship

KUCHING (June 17): Outgoing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu has proposed that the Sarawak government to offer assistance worth RM300 for each Sarawakian youth aged 17 to acquire motorcycle or car driving licence to encourage them to delve into entrepreneurship development.

He said the youths can venture into the food delivery industry if they can acquire a driving licence once they reach the age of 17.

“If we can help them obtain a driving licence once they reach 17 years old, they can start a food delivery business via Grab Food or FoodPanda.

“Based on the data we gather, about 40,000 young Sarawakians reach the age of 17 every year. If we offer assistance of RM300 each, it would be RM12 million a year,” he said.

Rentap, who is also Deputy Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development (Youth and Sport Development), was speaking during the PBB Youth and Women Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

He said the party must strive to rope in youths aged 18 to 28 to join as PBB members, and hoped that the party would successfully amend its Constitution to set up a Youth Movement to empower youth members aged 18 to 28.

Making an appeal to the youths in Sarawak, he said: “Do not be lazy. You must work hard; don’t just work hard but work smart.”

He also urged young Sarawakians to never cease learning given the economic uncertainties that would continue to pose challenges to all.

“We must be vigilant to thrive and triumph through the choppy waters. Help the weak to improve and seize every opportunity. Never give up,” he said.

According to Rentap, all PBB leaders and members do is not for personal gain but for the party and all.

He said this is also the foundation of the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling coalition, which was formed in 2018.

“In GPS, we believe only Sarawakians know how to run Sarawak and chart our own future. Only GPS knows how to review our mistakes and make do of our relevant laws and ordinance that has been cast in stone in our Federal Constitution.

“With a visionary leader like Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, we are on a progressive footing for the future,” he added.