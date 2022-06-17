Sabah to witness launch of MEASAT-3d Satellite

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): Sabah is given the honor to witness the launch of the MEASAT-3d Satellite in Guiana, France on June 22.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan said Sabah was among the two states apart from Sarawak that were selected along with 60 other members of the delegation to see the launch of the satellite.

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

as the representative of Sabah, feels very fortunate to be given the opportunity to see the technology, which is understood to have a speed 10 times faster than the previous technology.

“The new satellite is expected to enable access to high-speed broadband even in areas with limited internet connection.

“It is hoped that after the availability of this satellite, we will be able to provide better broadband to all Sabahans in addition to those offered through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA),” he said.

Yakub said this at the Sabah Skill and Technology Center (SSTC) convocation ceremony here on Thursday.

During the event, 367 graduates were awarded certificates and diplomas.

Also present were SSTC chairman Datuk John Choo and SSTC deputy chairman Sumardi Mohd Yusof.