SPM high scorers attribute good results to hard work during pandemic

KUCHING (June 17): The journey for most Form 5 students of 2021 has not been a smooth and easy road as there were many challenges that they had to face in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and schools were closed most of the time which led to the students to study from home.

Even when schools were allowed to open, some students could not go to school as they were either infected by Covid-19 or under quarantine, which affected their presence in school especially during SPM trial examination.

Nevertheless, Covid-19 pandemic did not stop some of them from achieving good results and in fact most of them, despite not being able to attend classes physically, made use of their time studying from home really well and by the time the SPM result was announced yesterday, some were taken by surprise on how well they had done in their studies.

The students’ efforts were not in vain and in fact studying from home had given them many benefits.

For 18-year-old Ian Emerson Francis of SMK Muara Tuang Arts class in Kota Samarahan, he dedicated the straight 9As he got to his parents, especially to his late father.

Ian’s father, a former Royal Malaysian Navy officer, died at a very young age in 2021 and because of his dad’s passing, Ian strived to work harder to make his parents proud, with the hope to improve his family’s lives in the future.

“I didn’t expect to get 9As but when I heard I got them, I was really surprised and I am very happy because I know I make my parents proud. I have lost my father and I know he is happy for me now.

“I also want to thank God for this little achievement of mine,” said Ian.

Being the eldest in the family, Ian wants to set a good example to his two siblings, and this prompted him to really work hard to achieve the best result.

“My study time was usually at night until past midnight. I know I really worked hard to achieve this. Despite the pandemic, I think I really made use of my time doing revisions and for things that I did not understand, I would ask my teachers,” he said.

After the result announcement, Ian said he wanted to apply to further his studies in a local university and hopes one day he will be a high ranking police officer.

For another 9As scorer, 18-year-old Ilman Mohd Azlan Jayasilan, the former student of SMK Muara Tuang thanked his parents for the good genes. Ilman’s father is a Unimas professor and his mother is an executive in a government agency.

To Ilman, Covid-19 is not an excuse not to study and in fact should be an occasion to study doubly hard at home.

“I am happy, I am proud of myself because this has been the product of my hard work.

“I don’t see Covid-19 as an excuse not to study, I did my own studies when the teachers were not available, I have my own initiatives,” said Ilman.

The Science stream student admitted to have been quite left out in his studies in Form 4 but was determined to work really hard to catch up with his studies even if he had to burn the midnight oil.

“During my revisions which I did until wee hours of the morning, I used past year questions as my revision. I usually did 10 sets of questions per day, it was hard, but it paid up,” said the second sibling of three who is determined to be a lawyer one day.

For 18-year-old Dayang Azrah Umrah Awang Azmi, former student of Sekolah Seni Malaysia, Sarawak in Santubong, she hopes to continue her studies in a government institution of higher learning.

Not expecting a good result, Dayang Azrah scored 4As in her Arts, 1A in Academic and 4Bs, 1C and 1D in other subjects.

“I had been in Sekolah Seni Malaysia for the last five years. Two years in pandemic was hard work for me. It was not an excuse either to not study.

“What made it worse, we were not able to attend physical classes but I was determined to make full use of my time studying from home. I thought it was tough and I think I deserve this result based on my hard work.

“Yes, I am very happy, it is beyond my imagination to get such result,” she said.