Tanker ship detained for carrying 170,000 liters of diesel without permit

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): A tanker ship was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for carrying 170,000 liters of diesel without permit in the waters off Teluk Sepanggar on Thursday.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Datuk Hj Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the ship with four local crewmen were spotted at 0.2 nautical mile off Teluk Sepanggar by MMEA during an operation at 2pm on June 16.

“The tanker was operated by four local crew members, including the captain, aged between 24 and 72.

“Inspection of the cargo found 170,000 liters of undeclared diesel, believed worth RM900,000, and without any valid documentation.

“Further examination of the navigation system and the ship’s movement records found that it had been deliberately turned off.

“Examination of the ship documentation also found various other offenses such as the exchange of company details without informing the ship registrar, the ship being operated without complete crew members as stated under the Safe Manning-Ship Personal, the ship captain, chief engineer and ship crew members did not meet the proper competency requirements, as well as inadequate safety equipment,” said Mohd Rosli in a statement on Friday.

The ship and its crew were subsequently detained and escorted to the Sepanggar Maritime Jetty in Kota Kinabalu to be handed over to the investigating officer for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO 1952) and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.