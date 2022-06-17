Teen can soon head home after two years stranded in Sibu

SIBU (June 17): Darren Imba Vincenzo, who has been stranded here for two years, can soon be reunited with his family in Australia as his late registration for an identity card has been approved.

Sarawak Dayak National Union Sibu chairman Chambai Lindong said the approval was given by the National Registration Department’s (NRD) panel for late registration of identity card during its meeting this week.

He said he was informed about the decision when he contacted BRD Sarawak yesterday, two days after the panel met.

“I was also informed that the application will be processed by NRD Sarawak and not by Putrajaya. So his identity card application will be submitted to NRD Sibu and it will take one month to process,” he said.

Chambai said once Darren’s identity card is ready, he can use it to renew his international passport and return to Australia to reunite with his adoptive parents, Vincenzo Iannucci and Alice Badak.

He also said that he had informed Darren and his adoptive parents on the matter.

“They are very happy. So, we must thank NRD Sarawak for their prompt action in solving Darren’s problem,” he said.

Born in Kapit, Darren, 19, faced problems renewing his international passport because he does not have a MyKad.

Darren and his younger brother Alfonso Jugah moved to Australia in 2014 following their adoption by Alice, who is their paternal grandmother, after she married Vincenzo, an Australian, in 2013.

Darren was stranded in Sibu since March 2020 after he, Alfonso and Alice visited the state with Vincenzo, who was on a business trip.

They used the opportunity to visit their relatives in Kapit but on the day the family was supposed to fly back to Australia, international borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the family’s pleas, Immigration Department officials at Sibu Airport disallowed Alice, Darren and Alfonso to board the plane with Vincenzi because they did not bring Alice and Vincenzo’s marriage certificate and also the boys’ birth certificates.

Subsequently, Alice was able to go back to Australia after Vincenzo sent their marriage document from Australia.

As Alfonso was not yet 16, he could use his Malaysian birth certificate for the renewal of his passport but he chose to stay back with Darren in Sibu with their biological father until Darren’s international passport was sorted out.