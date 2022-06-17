Tiong shoots back at ‘dirty-minded’ critics, virtue signalling

SIBU (June 17): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has slammed critics of a dance during a recent Gawai Dayak event as being “dirty-minded”.

According to him, Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja should be the one to apologise to the dancers and public for taking the performance out of context, belittling its artistic aspects, and creating unnecessary turmoil.

“It is DNC president Paul Raja who must apologise to the performers of a Gawai Dayak dinner in Sibu for his dirty-minded comments disguised as self-righteous and self-declared virtue signalling. The Gawai Dayak festival is widely celebrated to honour the multicultural and harmonious coexistence of all races. Unfortunately, it has been mutated into a racial issue by those with evil and obscene thoughts.

“Screenshots of performers at a recent dinner for Gawai Dayak have been shared online and disrupted the daily lives of those involved with the event. Even the simple art of dance has been demonised.

“This development is very disturbing because all forms of dance should be treated with equal respect,” he said in a statement.

Tiong was responding to Paul’s statement condemning an allegedly suggestive dance during a Gawai Dayak gathering here last Saturday, which Paul claimed had caused an outcry among the community.

The Dudong assemblyman said those with bad intentions would not be able to avert their eyes even if the performers were fully clothed.

“Perhaps he cannot resist the lure of creating gossip and insists on turning an innocent performance into something obscene in his head,” Tiong opined.

The Bintulu MP added that because of this, a dance performance had turned into a political issue, causing one to wonder if other races must apologise for their own cultural costumes.

“Do the performers from Hawaii need to apologise too? It is really surprising how people like (Paul) Raja have such skills for making an issue out of nothing. But in this case, it is worst because his words have threatened the harmonious social fabric of Sarawak. His actions should not be tolerated nor allowed to sprout in East Malaysia.

“In my over 20 years in politics, I have not seen someone express this kind of inappropriateness at dance performances in Sarawak with multi-cultural co-prosperity and mutual acceptance among ethnic groups,” Tiong said.

He also claimed many social media posts on the issue tended to be from fake accounts.

“If these complainants about the dance performances truly believe they are speaking the truth, they can leave a message with their real IDs. Are they ashamed of doing so?

“Paul Raja and Tedung need to stop using race as their political betting chips, it only ends up making them irrelevant and turns them into political embarrassments. You should be ashamed of your words and actions, and apologise to those dancers,” he added.