Traders expect slight hike in price of chickens, eggs when ceiling price policy ends

KUCHING (June 17): Several traders here are expecting a slight increase of prices of chicken and chicken eggs after the ceiling price policy ends on June 30, with consumers hoping for intervention from the government to stop the price hikes.

A survey conducted by The Borneo Post on Tuesday at Bandar Riyal Market in Samarahan found that chickens were sold at RM10/kg, breast meat at RM14/kg, breast bones (RM4/kg), chicken thigh (RM12/kg) and chicken feet (RM6.50/kg).

One of the hawkers, Mario, expects the price for chicken to increase by five to six per cent next month – however he said the prices will depend on the prices from suppliers.

“Previously, the price was also increased by five to six per cent – however we cannot really increase them too much.

“The price increase was due to the increasing price of chicken feed, as the feed prices increase, sometimes by RM3, within one to two months,” he said.

In a survey at Kubah Ria Market earlier this year, it was found that chickens were sold at RM9.50 per kg in late December last year and that the hawkers there had to sell them at RM10/kg.

Based on the current ceiling price by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) which will end on June 30, retail price for super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned without legs, head, liver and gizzard) is RM10.30 per kg, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard or any part thereof) at RM9.30/kg, Grade A eggs (45 sen each), Grade B eggs (43 sen each) and Grade C eggs (41 sen).

Another hawker, 30-year-old Cleopatra Samsudin, said the price for chickens will increase to RM11 and RM11.50 next month.

However, she said the price increase will depend on the price set by the government.

“We do have to increase the price, but we still depend on the government’s decision. On how much will the price increase, it is really hard to say,” she said.

When met at Stutong Market, 66-year-old Tan Choon Kai said eggs were sold between RM13.50 and RM17.50 per tray, depending on the type and grade of the eggs.

At the market, he currently sells AAA-grade eggs at RM19.50 per tray and ‘kampung’ eggs at RM20 per tray.

“Yes, there will be price increase (for eggs), but it is really hard to say how much,” he added.

Like Mario, Tan also said the price hike of chicken feed contributes to the price hikes of eggs.

Meanwhile, one of the consumers, 61-year-old Gilbert Libu, was perplexed to see the price hikes of chickens although it was reported that Sarawak had a surplus in chicken supply.

As such, he called on the relevant ministry to interfere and reduce the current price.

“The ministry concerned must interfere and reduce the existing price instead of increasing them. If the government reintroduces the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the price may increase further, and consumers will feel the pinch.

“The way I see it, we have no problems in chicken supplies (in Sarawak), so there should be no reason for the prices to be increased.

“If we have excess supply, let the ministry concerned discuss with the smallholders to not simply reap the profits from the people – instead, the surplus chickens can be sold to Singapore,” he added.

Jasveena Kaur, 42, who runs a food stall at Jalan Wan Alwi expressed her concerns that she will not be able to keep her business afloat if the prices of chicken and eggs continue to increase.

She said she will have to spend more for the raw materials, while at the same time maintaining the price of the food she sells at her stall.

“We used to buy our chickens at RM7.90 per kg and now it is about RM10/kg. It is already a lot. For eggs, we used to buy at around RM12 per tray, and now it goes up to about RM19 per tray. The cheapest I found was RM18.50/tray.

“Of course we will have to spend more, but I cannot increase the price of our food because I feel for the customers and they have been enjoying our food. Hopefully, the prices for chickens and eggs can be brought down,” she added.