Uggah: Recent amendments pave way for Sarawak’s high-income economy

KUCHING (June 17): Recent amendments to the Forests Ordinance and Land Code will pave the way for Sarawak to generate more revenue to achieve a high-income economy, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said the amended Forests Ordinance and Land Code would allow the state to have authority over space, including space being used for spectrum and space underground for the storage of carbon.

“Those are the potential revenue that can be generated once the whole mechanism is worked out.

“Our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) is endlessly trying to find out how to increase our revenue because a strong economy is a strong Sarawak,” he told reporters after opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth and Women’s Convention today.

On the timeframe for the mechanism to be worked out, Uggah, who is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, said he could not disclose more at present.

He stressed the Premier has the means to see Sarawak getting new revenue streams to achieve a high-income economy by 2030.

“People must know that GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) under the leadership of the Premier has implemented a lot of projects, including 11 projects to connect the rural community,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that the Sarawak government had imposed the State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products, a policy that has resulted in the collection of RM8.52 billion in revenue since Jan 1, 2019.

He said the state government had also set up the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), which serves as a form of alternative funding for the state.

As of today, he said DBoS had approved RM9.7 billion to the Sarawak government for infrastructure development.

Uggah, who is PBB deputy president, earlier called on party members, particularly Youth and Women’s wing members, to be prepared for the next parliamentary election.

He called on members to go all out to explain to the community, rural folk in particular, on the government’s policies, and to provide feedback to ministers for improvements on policies or resolving issues.

“We need you to be our eyes and ears so that we will be well informed of the current situation on the ground. Do not wait till the election to bring up issues,” he added.

He also urged them to make full use of social media to disseminate information and counter fake news.

He said the federal Barisan Nasional government collapsed in 2018 mainly because of social media, and given thus called on PBB youth and women members to ensure they are tech savvy.

“Use your knowledge on social media to explain PBB’s policies and tell the people and our voters what PBB has done,” he said.