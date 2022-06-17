Water tankers come to the rescue of ‘parched’ Mirians

MIRI (June 17): More water tankers are being sent to various parts of Miri while Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) is working hard to reconnect the dislocated water mains.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at a press conference here today said he had also contacted the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) which would be sending two water tankers each from Sibu and Bintulu.

“It’s (water disruption) quite serious this time; 36 hours for water to be restored. I’ve asked the Resident Office to coordinate with Laku on delivery of water to the residents.

“I’ve also contacted the various agencies here that have water tankers to work with Laku to work out a water delivery schedule, as well as set up water collection centres in the affected areas,” he said.

Lee said together with Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and mayor Adam Yii, they had reached out to the private sector for help, especially those with water tankers.

He said there are four locations for the tankers to fill up, namely Lambir Treatment Plant (24 hours), Miri Sentral Commercial Centre (near SL Supermarket, junction to Miri Hospital) (6am-midnight), Melia Residences in Eastwood (6am-midnight) and Airport Commercial Centre (6am-midnight) with is just across the road from the airport.

The public can also collect water from these places.

Other collection points are in front of Permymall (8-2pm), Ah Hong Tudan (3pm-9pm), Desa Murni Shoplots (8am-2pm), near Jumbo Seafood Restaurant (8am-2pm), New World Mart car park (3pm-9pm), Taman Bulatan (8am-2pm), indoor stadium’s compound (3pm-9pm) and as Majid Darul Ehsan in Piasau (8am-9pm).

Water tankers may need to return to the filling stations to refill during the collection hours. The public are therefore urged to be patient during the interval.

Lee added on Thursday night he visited the site and was able to see that the repair work was very challenging. Piling had to be done on one area due to the soft soil which was already filled with water.

“Laku is trying its best to deliver water to as many areas as possible so that people have water for consumption,” he said, adding that as of press time, water supply has been restored at the city centre, Miri Hospital, Miri Airport, Taman Tunku and Riam. However, some residents still experience low water pressure,” he said.

Laku chief executive officer Daneil Punang, its chief operating officer Affendi Taher and its Miri area manager Ha Tung Ngie were also present at the press conference.