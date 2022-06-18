Abang Johari: PBB welcomes, cares for youths aged 18-28

KUCHING (June 18): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) welcomes those aged between 18 to 28 because it cares for them, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We welcome 18-28 (age group). We want them to be with us and today, PBB prepares the future for them. We have set up (a) fund for them—even those who are not born yet. This is for their future, and we work hard today for them.

“That is why we are not afraid when they (Parliament) reduced the voting age to 18. We know the 18 (year-olds) are also with us because we care for them,” he said at the 15th PBB Convention opening ceremony at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

PBB is expected to set up a youth movement called Pergerakan Belia under the Youth Wing to engage students in schools and higher learning institutions.

On another note, Abang Johari is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can sweep all 31 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) if all component parties work in unity.

“We (PBB) swept 47 seats (in the last state election). Do not be arrogant over our win, but continue to work humbly. We won 76 out of 82 seats in the state election through GPS and our comrades.

“I am confident if we work together in unity, we can sweep all 31 seats in the coming GE15. We shall leave it to God but we must work hard,” he said.

Currently, GPS holds 18 parliamentary seats since the 14th General Election held in May 2018.

To win all 31 seats, the coalition has to win back 13 seats from the Opposition—namely Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Puncak Borneo, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Sarikei, Julau, Lanang, Sibu, Selangau and Miri.