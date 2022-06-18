Baru: Long delay in citizenship application of former Border Scouts a ‘grave injustice’

LAWAS (June 18): The long delay in attending to the citizenship application of seven former Border Scouts who served during the Confrontation is a grave injustice towards them and their family, said Selangau MP Baru Bian.

The Ba Kelalan assemblyman said he was very disappointed with the delays, despite the instruction made by the Minister of Home Affairs to the director of National Registration Department (JPN) previously.

“Of course, I am very disappointed with the delays for these specific applications despite the instruction made by the (Home Affairs) Minister to the (JPN) director to look into the matter,” he said.

Baru said he had written a letter on Nov 4, 2020 to Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin after explaining the status of the seven former Border Scouts.

He was later informed that Hamzah had made recommendations to JPN to consider their application for citizenship without further delay.

“I do not see any excuses or grounds for rejection of their application when there is proof of them being enlisted as Border Scouts—an official engagement and/or employment by the government of the day,” he said.

Baru lamented that the Home Ministry could even check with the police department on their records as they were recruited and employed vide the police department.

“Their documents state clearly this position. Clearly, due to this delay and non-recognition of their application and status as Malaysians, benefits such as an ambulance service is denied to them,” he said, referring to one of the former Border Scouts Tabed Raru’s allegations that he was denied ambulance transfer to Limbang Hospital due to his citizenship status.

Baru hoped Hamzah and officers under his ministry as well as JPN have the conscience to realise some innocent lives are suffering because of their negligence and lackadaisal attitude.

Tabed, 78, in a news report published today claimed while he was receiving treatment at Lawas Hospital, a doctor attending to him told him he needed to go to Limbang for an imaging test at the hospital there due to kidney stones.

However, he was told he could not be transported there using an ambulance transfer due to his citizenship status.