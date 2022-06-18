CM holds dinner to pay tribute to medical staff

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor feted medical personnel including doctors, nurses and specialists who had been working hard treating patients at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah.

Among those who attended the event on Friday night were the medical personnel who treated and cared for Hajiji and his wife when they were infected with the Covid-19 virus.

“I have wanted to hold this event for some time now to pay tribute to the doctors, specialists, nurses and medical staff who had given their best during the pandemic, including those who have treated me and my wife when in hospital.

“However, due to constraints at that time, including the implementation of the movement control order, I am only able to hold this event tonight and I am thankful that my intentions to thank all those involved in treating and dealing with the pandemic in Sabah, especially the Covid unit, have been realized,” he said.

Hajiji pointed out that many the medical staff were involved in combating the pandemic throughout the state.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude because after the launch of the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) development plan in March last year, many high-impact programs have been implemented.

“Despite the pandemic, I ensure that the government’s policy are implemented either physically or virtually,” he said, adding that he rarely speaks about politics in the mass media as his focus on the state’s development and revival of its economy.

“I think we are now on the right track and efforts to revive the economy are in full swing. The people have also started carrying out activities as usual but I hope they will continue to practice measures to prevent getting infected with the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Also present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong and Health Department director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.